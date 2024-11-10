Graypoint LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after buying an additional 730,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after buying an additional 317,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after acquiring an additional 609,857 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

