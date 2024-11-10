Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

