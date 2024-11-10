Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $431.02, but opened at $406.46. Arista Networks shares last traded at $406.96, with a volume of 1,629,912 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.36, for a total value of $8,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,647.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.39, for a total transaction of $330,628.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,252.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.18, for a total value of $786,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,671,868.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Shares of Arista Networks are set to split on Wednesday, December 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

