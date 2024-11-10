Head-To-Head Analysis: ARM (ARM) & Its Competitors

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is one of 174 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ARM to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ARM and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 2 6 17 1 2.65 ARM Competitors 2514 9807 19247 681 2.56

ARM currently has a consensus target price of $145.57, suggesting a potential downside of 1.29%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 656.86%. Given ARM’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.23 billion $306.00 million 245.80 ARM Competitors $20.60 billion $806.07 million 18.30

This table compares ARM and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARM’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARM. ARM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 18.13% 14.14% 9.85% ARM Competitors -154.81% -39.54% -6.99%

Volatility and Risk

ARM has a beta of 5.4, indicating that its share price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARM’s peers have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARM beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

