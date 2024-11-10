Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $149.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.