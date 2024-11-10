Graypoint LLC Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

