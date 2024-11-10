United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 15,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,510.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

UTHR opened at $410.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.20 and a 200-day moving average of $322.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

