Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 65.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.