US Bancorp DE Purchases 241 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BC opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,130.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.