US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 43.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,513 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $3,488,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,699 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,047,395.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

