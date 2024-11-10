US Bancorp DE Sells 454 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

