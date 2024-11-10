M&G Plc Invests $193,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GMRE opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.67 million, a PE ratio of -448.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

