Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,920 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 43.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $435,766.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,821.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,556 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

