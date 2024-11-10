QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $183.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

