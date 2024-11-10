TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 9,893.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TriNet Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

