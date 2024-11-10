M&G Plc Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

M&G Plc cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 48,984.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after acquiring an additional 231,987 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Watsco by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $528.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.77 and a 12 month high of $533.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.42.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.