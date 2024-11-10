US Bancorp DE Has $716,000 Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

ROAD stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $1,574,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,626.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

