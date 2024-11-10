US Bancorp DE Sells 59,700 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 33.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

