Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $53,676,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.3% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,080,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,622,000 after buying an additional 326,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $22,272,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $54.12 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

