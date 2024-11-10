US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 230,152 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $9,561,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,953,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.8 %

ALSN opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $119.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

