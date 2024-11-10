US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

