US Bancorp DE Sells 452 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NMI were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $532,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in NMI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 172,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.59 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 56.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.