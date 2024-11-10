Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,650.74 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,675.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,569.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,573.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.