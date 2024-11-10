VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.42.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

