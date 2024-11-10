Amalgamated Bank Sells 22,531 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,531 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,824,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 818,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.76 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

