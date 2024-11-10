Amalgamated Bank Acquires 7,811 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $60.55 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Get Our Latest Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.