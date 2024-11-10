Amalgamated Bank Sells 338 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $125.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

