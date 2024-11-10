Amalgamated Bank Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

STLD opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,106. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,106. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

