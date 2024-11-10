Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 618.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,479 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Azenta news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $69,669.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,702.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Azenta Stock Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Azenta

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.