Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $72,296,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $459.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.44. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $367.24 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

