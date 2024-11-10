Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 276

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.59).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.88), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($141,003.29). In related news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($354,615.93). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.88), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($141,003.29). 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.27) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 134.10 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 259.70 ($3.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

