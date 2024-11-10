Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3,396.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $69.70 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $424.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.60 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 20.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $559,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,610.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

