Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $347,585,000 after acquiring an additional 975,190 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,263,000 after purchasing an additional 469,717 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,814,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $263,675,000 after buying an additional 394,774 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,007,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,734,000 after buying an additional 390,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,310,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,062,000 after buying an additional 347,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.73 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,665.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

