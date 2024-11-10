Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,332 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 64.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $114.04 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 317.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.