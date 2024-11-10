Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Block by 53.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Block by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Block by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $74.56 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

