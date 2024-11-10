2,840 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $45,616,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 6.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stride by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

In related news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

