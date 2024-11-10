Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.53 and a 52-week high of $132.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

