Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after acquiring an additional 291,047 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 284,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $22,050,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $11,261,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,613.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $104.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.57. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

