Head to Head Survey: Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) & Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.40% -1.10% Dakota Gold N/A -36.15% -34.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Dakota Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 3 1 2.63 Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 117.59%. Dakota Gold has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Dakota Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.42 Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.41) -5.93

Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Dakota Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

