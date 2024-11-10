CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 32,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 138,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,444,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.71.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.86. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $187.73 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

