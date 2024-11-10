Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $13,451,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $12,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $9,652,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,975,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Smith Douglas Homes’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

