1,231 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $290.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.92 and a 1-year high of $290.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

