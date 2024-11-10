Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,449 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

