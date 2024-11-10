The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) vs. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Critical Contrast

The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Amacore Group and Payoneer Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get The Amacore Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Payoneer Global $831.10 million 4.97 $93.33 million $0.35 30.89

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Payoneer Global 0 0 6 1 3.14

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Amacore Group and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $10.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given The Amacore Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Amacore Group is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Profitability

This table compares The Amacore Group and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A Payoneer Global 13.82% 17.78% 1.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats The Amacore Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Amacore Group

(Get Free Report)

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Amacore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Amacore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.