Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,125,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,081 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $245.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average of $260.71. The firm has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.35 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

