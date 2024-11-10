Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 772 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 806,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,080,000 after buying an additional 118,904 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

