2,122 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $965,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $1,684,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $28.77 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

