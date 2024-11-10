Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $57,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

