Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 480 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,974.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after buying an additional 806,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 739,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Datadog by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after acquiring an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after acquiring an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,219.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Datadog Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $124.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 276.56, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

