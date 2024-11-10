Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $55,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

